Award-winning Chinese restaurant, Mott 32, opens its first PH branch in Cebu

Hong Kong’s globally renowned modern Chinese restaurant, Mott 32, opens its first branch in the Philippines in Cebu.

The award-winning restaurant which is very popular for its roasted Peking duck officially opened today, August 27, 2022, at the Gokongwei Group’s premier project and its first Integrated resort and casino – NUSTAR Resort & Casino in Cebu. The launch was led by Frederick Go, CEO, and President of Universal Hotels and Resorts, Inc.

A modern approach to Chinese cuisine by Michelin-awarded Chef Lee Man Sing, this is the first franchise of Mott 32 in the country.

Paying homage to the famed convenience store on 32 Mott Street in New York, the restaurant captures the dynamism of NYC’s vibrant Chinatown and the bravery of its immigrants.

As Mott 32 brings a taste of Hong Kong to Cebu, here are some photos taken during the launch of the world-famous restaurant:

























To know more about Mott 32, visit their official Facebook page or email them at [email protected]

