Record number of participants expected in Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The annual Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Cup will celebrate its 30th year with a record number of participants seeing action on August 27 to 29, 2022 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

A total of 83 teams from around the country will vie in the longest-running table tennis tournament in the Philippines. It features 12 different categories.

Its founder and organizer, Jessica Jawad Honoridez, expresses her gratitude to everyone involved in the tournament. Honoridez is also the athletic director of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and a commissioner of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC)

“I’m so thankful to everyone for this tournament. We’re supposedly 31 years now, but we decided to move the tournament from December last year to August this year due to Typhoon Odette. But, we managed to gather the largest number of participants numbering to 83 teams in our 30th year,” said Honoridez, the sister of the late Erne Jawad.

Jawad Cup is a tournament to pay tribute to the late national team member Erne Jawad, who died in 1990 after being stabbed to death outside the quadrangle of the Cebu Central Colleges (CCC), which is now UC.

Honoridez said she expects a thousand athletes from the 83 teams to join the competition, including members of the Philippine National Team for table tennis.

“Because of the number of participants, we needed to start the games early before the opening ceremonies. As the organizer of this tournament, I’m very proud to say that it has carried the pride of Cebu City in the world of table tennis. Of course, this won’t be possible without the help of the Cebu City LGU and the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC),” added Honoridez.

Meanwhile, Honoridez’s UC Webmasters table tennis team from UC main campus and UCLM will also compete in the tournament.

In addition, teams from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Manila, University of Santo Tomas, and University of the Philippines are also fielding in their respective teams.

According to Honoridez, she is very thankful to her fellow CCSC officials in chairman John Pages and fellow commissioner and Cebu City councilor Dondon Hontiveros for helping her out in organizing the tournament.

The opening ceremony will be on Saturday, August 27, at 10 a.m. at the atrium of the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

