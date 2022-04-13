Heart Evangelista shows off more summer looks

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Heart Evangelista-Escudero is making more summer trends this year with her bikini sets.

While she and her dream team or glam team enjoy each other’s company for 20 years in Balesin Island, the 37-year-old made sure she makes a mark by showing off her toned body and lovely bikini sets.

She first uploaded on her Instagram account her white bikini set ensemble and then she showed off a printed two-piece, high-waist bikini.

This socialite is making everyone dream of going to the beach this summer and is making more fashion trends to inspire others to up their beach photos this year.

Bongga!

/bmjo

