Cebu City mulls lifting mandatory face masks requirement in open spaces

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government announced on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, that it is mulling lifting the mandatory wearing of face masks in open spaces.

The city’s Public Information Office (PIO), in a post on its official Facebook page, said Mayor Michael Rama has called for a meeting with City Hall executives to discuss how to safely and efficiently implement the proposal.

The meeting also involved drafting the Executive Order (EO) that wound contain provisions and guidelines on the lifting of the city’s mandatory face mask rule.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rama said he will be meeting with officials of the city government on the plans to make face masks no longer a requirement in outdoor settings, a move previously made by the Cebu Provincial Government.

Wearing face masks has been one of the primary measures enacted to curb the spread of COVID-19.

/bmjo

