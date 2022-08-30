Mandaue City set to tackle scholarship program soon

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City College Scholarship Grant and Advisory Board is set to convene to map out the city’s scholarship program.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the Committee on Education, said that there are already over 100 applicants and the applications were already collected by the Office of the Mayor. They will still need to undergo a stringent selection process.

Sanchez said that the applicants will be informed soon to submit other requirements needed and their scheduled interviews.

The ordinance regarding the scholarship and its guidelines was approved on final reading by the city council on August 8.

The city targets to implement the ordinance as soon as possible.

The committee on education chairman said that this week, he will follow up with the City Mayor’s Office which is the secretary of the scholarship grant to send an invitation to the respective board to convene as soon as possible to jumpstart the selection process of interviewing qualified applicants.

Sanchez said the city allocated P1.5 million for this school year and will help over 50 poor but qualified students.

Beneficiaries will receive P17,500 per semester or P35,000 through reimbursement. They can choose any four-year course and school.

There is no scheduled cut-off for the application yet, however, applicants are advised to submit their applications early as the grant is on a first-come-first-served basis, he said.

Those who want to apply may send their application to the Office of the Mayor or Sanchez’s office located on the second floor of the city hall.

The applicant must be a resident for at least three years in any of the city’s 27 barangays before the application as certified by the Punong Barangay and should have completed secondary education in any public or private school within three years prior to application.

He/she must have obtained an average of not less than 85 percent rating with no grades below 80 based on the first up to the third rating period of Senior High. /rcg