DSWD-7 reminds public of no walk-in application for educational assistance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has again reminded the public that it will not cater to walk-in applicants for educational assistance in the region.

In a statement posted on social media on Thursday, September 1, 2022, the DSWD-7 also clarified that there is no scheduled payout for educational assistance at the Crisis Intervention Section Office and to the Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) offices in Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

“Ang payout pagahimoon sa mga na-identify nga mga dapit nga ipahibalo pinaagi sa DSWD Region VII Facebook Page ug sa mga anunsyo,” the agency said.

The DSWD-7 said eligible applicants may use the QR code and link they launched earlier to process their application for assistance.

As of August 27, 2022, the agency had already released a total of P10,515,000 worth of educational assistance to 3,307 indigent students in the region.

The educational assistance program is under the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), which gives financial aid to qualified students in crisis to pay for their school fees, school supplies, projects, other fees, and allowances. /rcg

READ MORE:

DSWD-7 releases P10.5 M to indigent students in Central Visayas

DSWD-7 launches QR code, link for educational assistance application