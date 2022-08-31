DSWD-7 releases P10.5 M to indigent students in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD)-7 has released a total of P10,515,000 worth of educational assistance to 3,307 indigent students in the region.

The data dated August 27 also show that the bulk of the amount or some P5,442,000 went to Cebu Province which benefitted a total of 1,650 students enrolled in elementary, high school, and college or vocational courses.

In a report, DSWD-7, said it also released a total of P3,565,000 to 1,123 indigent students in Negros Oriental; P1,318,000 to 467 students in Bohol, and P190,000 to 67 students in Siquijor.

The agency started the distribution of the financial aid last August 20. The next scheduled payout was on August 27. However, that time, only those who applied online were entertained.

The educational assistance program is under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), which gives financial aid to qualified students in crisis to pay for their school fees, school supplies, projects, other fees, and allowance.

Under the program, students in elementary school may receive P1,000 each; P 2,000 for students in junior high school; P3,000 for those enrolled in senior high school, and P4,000 in college or vocational school.

/dcb