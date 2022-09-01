New PSC chairman Eala vows to sustain success of previous administration

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Newly appointed Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala promised to sustain the success of the sports programs of the previous administration.

Eala was officially appointed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos on August 30, 2022 as the new PSC Chairman. He replaces William “Butch” Ramirez.

In a statement released on Thursday, September 1, 2022, by the PSC’s Public Communications Office, Eala promised that his new administration will ensure the sustainability of the success of PSC’s programs.

“We have made great strides in the last few years in sports. My new administration will seek to ensure sustainability of the success of our programs for the long term. I will carry out the mandates of the PSC to develop and promote sports in the grassroots as a tool towards nation building and unity, and ensure full and enhanced support for our national athletes in their continued quest to bring honor and glory to our country,” said Eala, the former PBA commissioner.

“Sports has always been my passion. My involvement in sports for the last 33 years is a testimony to this. Never did it cross my mind that I would be given this honor and privilege to lead the PSC and our country’s sports agenda. I would like to thank the President for this opportunity to serve Philippine sports again.

“We will continue with programs that will further strengthen our sports initiatives. We will create pathways for all to get involved in sports while ensuring that elite athletes are provided with all they need to be successful. We will reach out to the private sector, similar to the golden years of the Gintong Alay program, to harness their support for all stakeholders of sports.”

The previous administration achieved some of the country’s biggest feats in sports, particularly winning the first gold medal in the Olympics courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

In addition, the PSC also bankrolled millions for the Philippine National Team in various international meets, including the Olympics, Asian Games, and Southeast Asian Games.

In 2019, PSC co-organized the country’s hosting of the Southeast Asian Games wherein the Philippines emerged as the overall champion.

In the local scene, PSC’s commissioners established various grassroots development program by strengthening its current programs such as the Batang Pinoy Games and the Philippine National Games.

Cebu, in particular, hosted the PNG in 2018 and is also a strong contender in the Batang Pinoy Games.

For his part, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino is looking forward to work with Eala.

“A wonderful choice by our President BBM [Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.] because he [Eala] is a sportsman himself and has been involved in sports for many decades,” Tolentino said.

“He surely knows the needs of athletes and coaches in all sports federations. I expect a good chemistry between the PSC and the POC in achieving common goals for the best of the country. I wish him all the best.”

