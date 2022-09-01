MECO representatives face Lapu council

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Representatives from the Mactan Electric Company (MECO) appeared before the Lapu-Lapu City Council on Thursday, September 1, 2022, to answer queries aired by its consumers.

Among the issues that they raised during the committee hearing was the increase in their consumers’ electric bills.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon was among the councilors who raised her concerns regarding the sudden increase in her electric bill after it reached more than P37,000.

“Ako usa ka konsumidor nga utro pod nga na-shock sa among bill. Kita nga mga konsumidor ug atong paminawon ang MECO, sakto ang MECO tanan, kita’y sayop. Sakto man sila kay naa man sila’y legal basis,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon, however, insisted that under the Magna Carta for Consumers, consumers have the right to have a quality, reliable, affordable, safe, and regular supply of electric power; to be accorded courteous, prompt, and non-discriminatory service by the electric service provider; to be given a transparent, non-discriminatory and reasonable price of electricity; and to be an informed electric consumer and given adequate access to information on matters affecting the electric service of the consumer concerned.

Engr. Gilbert Pagobo, senior vice-president and general manager of MECO, however, clarified that it’s not their distribution rate that increased, but the generation and transmission cost.

He also said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the increase in the price of fuel, and the devaluation of the peso against the US dollar have also contributed to the increase in their electric bill.

During the committee, a consumer also aired her complaint against the estimated billing of MECO.

“Unya nganong ingon-ini man? Sa ato pa, kanang inyong pag-reading sa MECO, kanang inyong tig-reading, gatigmo-tigmo. Nganong nakaingon ko nga gitigmo-tigmo? Kay gi-generalize naman ninyo tanang tawo nga naay gate, naay iro, baha,” a consumer said during the hearing.

Estimated billing is done when an energy provider charges you based on an estimated amount rather than an actual meter reading.

This can occur when the meter reader is unable to access the meter of a consumer or has failed to provide the reading to the energy provider.

Pagobo, however, said that when the bill was estimated, it will always be reflected in the actual bill that the consumer received.

He added that an estimated bill was also authorized by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Pagobo also said that they will also create a special team that will deal with complaints regarding estimated bills.

He also promised to effect the soonest changes in dealing with customers visiting their office for billing clarifications and complaints.

Currently, due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, consumers who would want to air a complaint on their bill would only be placed inside a booth with a camera, microphone, and speaker, and no actual personnel from MECO would face them.

Pagobo also thanked the city council for passing a resolution that will support the program of MECO in finding ways to reduce their electric rate.

The meeting peacefully ended by noontime.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

MECO: Expect increase in monthly bills