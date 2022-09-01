Mandaue City DRRMO prepares for possible effects of Henry 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu- The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) is preparing for the possible effects of super typhoon Henry (international name Hinnamnor).

On Thursday morning, September 1, 2022, DRRMO personnel cleaned and prepared their equipment and vehicles.

Although the storm is not likely to affect Cebu, CDRRMO operations head Felix Suico Jr. said they are also preparing because of the expected inspection of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the Seal of Good Local Governance.

According to a bulletin from Pagasa Visayas PRSD, at 3 pm., the center of the eye of super typhoon was estimated, based on all available data, at 405 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/hour near the center and gustiness of up to 230 km/h. It is moving South Southwestward at 15 km/h.

Suico said although the typhoon will probably not make landfall and is far from Cebu, it was forecast that a few areas here will experience rainfall.

Henry is expected to merge with former Tropical Depression Gardo and now a low pressure area in the next hours.

Suico said that they are closely monitoring the city’s high-risk areas. They will put some emergency equipment in these areas.

Screening

Meanwhile, the CDRRMO screened about 44 applicants on Thursday.

The CDRRMO is looking for additional 21 personnel to augment its emergency response capability.

Suico said currently they only have about 130 as of the moment. Since they are implementing three shifting, they need to reach 150 personnel so each shift can have 50 personnel.

Those selected will need to undergo a three-month training that is composed of first aid, basic life support, high angle rescue, water search and rescue, fire fighting, among others. Their training will starts on September 16 and will end in December.

