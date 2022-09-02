No rest for Creamline as Pinay smashers gear up for 2nd Asean Grand Prix 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers will take no rest as they prepare for the upcoming 2nd Asean Grand Prix 2022, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The tournament is slated from September 9 to 11, 2022, less than three weeks after Creamline gave the Philippines its best finish et in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women last August 29, 2022, at the PhilSports Arena in Manila.

Creamline finished in sixth place, eclipsing its ninth place run in the 2018 edition in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The team will be headed by the same players who played for the Philippines in AVC Cup which include Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Michele Gumabao, and Jia Morado.

The rest are Kyla Atienza, Ella De Jesus, Risa Sato, Rosemarie Vargas, Celine Domingo, Pau Soriano, Kyle Negrito, Jeanette Panaga, and Rizza Mandapat.

Their head coach is Sherwin Meneses.

The team finished sixth in the recent AVC Cup for Women after grabbing three victories. They won two pool matches against Iran and South Korea and edged Australia in the classification matches. /rcg

