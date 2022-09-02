Ruffa Gutierrez finishes college: ‘Gusto kong magsilbing inspirasyon sa mga anak ko’

CEBU, Philippines — Ruffa Gutierrez shared an Instagram reel of her graduation ceremony at the Philippine Women’s University (PWU) on Friday, September 2.

Quoting from the famous Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, she captioned her reel, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

In her post, Gutierrez congratulated her fellow graduates using hashtags #ToGodBeTheGlory #CollegeGraduate #Unstoppable .

Gutierrez finished her bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP).

“Im very excited, im very proud. Talagang graduate na ako and I’m really a degree holder. I realize that you can graduate at any age. for me, education is vey important, gusto ko masilbing inspirasyon sa mga anak ko, for Lorin and Venice,” Gutierrez said in an interview with PWU.

“I’m a single mom, I worked so hard, nag stop ako after high school kasi I made the most of my opportunities that were coming my way back then but it’s never too late to go back to school. So sakaling gusto kong mag quit sa pagiging artista ko I can di other things because i’m now knowledgable,” she added.

She previously shared that she will be pursuing her master’s degree in Communication Arts after graduating.

“Because of my enduring commitment in continuously seeking knowledge and equipping myself with new skills that will help me prosper and fulfill my dreams in the ever-changing global scene, I also proudly share with you that I am officially an MA-ComArts student at PWU. The journey continues — unstoppable!” she shared in her previous post. /rcg

