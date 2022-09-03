Agape Zubu Eagles Club dumps Dagami Legends to rule Liga ng mga Kuya hoop

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Agape Zubu Eagles Club manhandled the Dagami Legends, 75-55, in their championship match on Thursday evening, to be crowned the Season 1 champions of the DEO ET Patria-Ballers Club “Liga ng mga Kuya” at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Fernando Desturia drilled another spectacular outing by scoring 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

He was eventually named Season 1’s “Most Valuable Player” after averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3 steals per game.

Teammate Ian Didal tallied 12 points, while University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) head coach Leode Garcia contributed eight for the inaugural champions.

Jeff Herrera led the losing squad with 16 points, while McLain Alkuino chipped in nine markers.

Herrera was also named one of the league’s “Mythical Five” along with Kenn Nadela, Ron Yap, Shalom Dela Cruz, and Edgar Armecin.

Present during the championship match was Cebu City Councilor and Fraternal Order of Eagles-Philippine Eagles member Dondon Hontiveros.

The DEO ET Patria-Ballers Club “Liga ng mga Kuya” was organized by commissioner and chairman Ricky Verdida.

He is also the former owner of the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City which won the Visayas leg title of the inaugural Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup last year.

Verdida announced that next season will be an inter-regional basketball league featuring teams from around the Visayas.

He will serve as the overseer of the upcoming season, while Gerome Camaongay will be the assigned commissioner. /rcg

