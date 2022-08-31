Agape Zubu Eagles, Dagami Legends set finals duel in Liga ng mga Kuya hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Agape Zubu Eagles and Dagami Legends will dispute the DEO ET Patria-Ballers Club “Liga ng mga Kuya” Season 1 title after beating their respective semifinal foes on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Barangay Pajo gymnasium in Lapu-Lapu City.

Agape Zubu Eagles manhandled the Kadaugan Centurions Eagles Club, 75-55 with Fernando Dela Cruz Desturia scoring 23 points. University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) head coach Leode Garcia chipped in 15 points.

Meanwhile, Rocky Garcia had 16 points for Kadaugan Centurions’ losing effort.

In the other semifinal match, the Dagami Legends edged the United Continental Eagles, 53-51.

The Dagami Legends was manned by players from the Dagami Eagles Club and the Visayas Legends Eagles Club headed by former Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) standouts Rey Villena and Marvin Abapo.

Jeffrey Herrera led Dagami Legends with 23 points, while Tristan Chu had 11 points for the losing squad.

The championship match between Agape Zubu Eagles and the Dagami Legends will be on Thursday evening, September 1, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

The Kadaugan Centurions Eagles Club and the United Continental Eagles will play each other battle for third as well.

The 14-team tournament is organized by the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Philippine Eagles Central Visayas region. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Liga ng mga Kuya basketball semifinal cast now complete