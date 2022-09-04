Consolacion crushes Pampanga, moves a step closer to winning PSL 21-U national crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Consolacion Sarok Weavers are a win away from hoisting the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U national title after defeating the Pampanga Delta in the “Battle of Champions,” 63-57, on Saturday evening, September 3, 2022 at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The Sarok Weavers, the Visayas leg champions, earned their second straight victory in the three-team “Battle of Champions.”

It can be recalled that on Friday evening, they outlasted Mindanao leg champions, Davao Occidental Dreamers 79-76, at the same venue.

In last night’s game, they completely caught Pampanga off-guard with their rough housing on both ends of the floor despite being outsized by the latter’s players.

They also led as much as 11 points, 49-60, in the middle of the final period, while being ahead on the scoreboard throughout the game.

For the Sarok Weavers’ team owner and manager, Mark Malazarte, his boys played with heart.

“Dagko kaayo ug heart, wala jud mo atras ang mga boys,” said Malazarte.

“Dili jud na sila anad ug physical,” Malazarte said referring to Pampanga’s play style.

Consolacion was leading throughout the first half. They entered the third period with a five-point cushion, 36-31.

They then stretched their lead to nine,53-44, in the third period.

Not to be outplayed, Pampanga retaliated with a short scoring blitz, putting them within a two-possession deficit, 47-53, heading into the final period.

With the entire crowd on their side, Consolacion came alive in the fourth period, putting up a 7-2 run to grab their biggest lead, 49-60, with 7:44 remaining.

Pampanga tried to fight back, but they were plagued with a series of turnovers and badly calculated shot attempts in the remainder of the final period, paving the way for Consolacion to snatch the victory.

Froiland Maglasang and Dave Paulo stepped up big time after they both scored 12 points. Maglasang added five rebounds with one assist, and one steal.

Paulo also had eight rebounds with one assist, one steal, and one block.

Their superb outing came very timely after their ace scorer and Visayas leg MVP Matthew Flores played the game with a flu. Flores was limited to six points but managed to haul 13 rebounds.

Team captain John Paulo Dalumpines also had an off-night with five points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

Joshua Miclat led Pampanga with 15 points, five rebounds and one assist. Charles Jacob Delfino had nine markers, two boards, and five assists for their losing effort.

Despite the loss, Pampanga still has hope as they’re taking on Davao Occidental tonight at 8 p.m. at the same venue.

The winning team in the match will go up against Consolacion to determine the overall champion.

