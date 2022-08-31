Consolacion Sarok Weavers take home PSL 21-U Visayas crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With the whole town on their back, the Consolacion Sarok Weavers crushed the Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue,81-79, to win the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U Visayas Leg title in Game 3 of their Best-of-Three Finals series on Tuesday evening, August 30, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The Sarok Weavers proved that their title-winning performance last April in the PSL Aspirant’s Division Cup in Zamboanga del Norte was no fluke after beating their bitter rival, Mandaue, in a tooth-to-nail battle.

No less than Consolacion town mayor Teresa Alegado was at the sidelines cheering for her Sarok Weavers in the heart-stopping Game 3.

Team captain John Paolo Dalumpines led Consolacion’s scoring with 18 markers to go with five rebounds and six assists from his 7-of-9 field goals.

Visayas leg’s “Most Valuable Player” Matthew Flores was a rebound shy from tallying a double-double performance. He scored 15 points with nine rebounds and two assists. He also tallied one steal and one block.

Shooting guard Keaton Clyde Taburnal and Froiland Maglasang stepped up for Consolacion, especially during crucial moments, scoring 15 and 13 points, respectively.

The victory also earned Consolacion the P100,000 purse. They also earned a spot in the PSL 21-U National Finals together with Mandaue.

Meanwhile, Mandaue’s crafty guard Zylle Cabellon led his team’s scoring with 14 points, four rebounds, and six assists. Daryl Guerrero chipped in 10 points with five rebounds.

The seesaw battle saw multiple lead changes and deadlocks as both teams didn’t give an inch at each other on both ends of the floor.

During the game, Cabellon mounted a massive comeback for Mandaue that tied the game at 79-all with 18.8 seconds left. Cabellon scored a layup from JD Dizon’s offensive rebound and pass.

However, Rovello Robles, who had a tough outing the entire night, fearlessly drove to the basket and scored a layup that put Consolacion back ahead, 81-79, with 6 seconds left in the game.

Remarkably, it was Robles’ lone field goal in the entire fourth period.

Mandaue had an excellent chance to force the game into overtime or even win it as they had the last ball possession. However, Cabellon missed his three-point attempt as time winded down.

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL 79, BUKIDNON 76

On the other hand, Davao Occidental Dreamers won the Mindanao leg title after outlasting Bukidnon Cowboys, 79-76, in Game 3 of their Best-of-Three Mindanao leg finals series at the same venue.

Jude Bagay came up with 20 points with eight boards and three assists to lead the Dreamers into victory. Rainer Maga chipped in 17 points with four boards and one assist, while Lawrence Angeles had 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Bukidnon’s Ivo Salarda spoiled his double-double outing of 20 points and 12 rebounds. Raul Gentallan scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Bukidnon’s losing effort.

Like Consolacion and Mandaue, the Dreamers and Cowboys will represent Mindanao in the national finals, which are planned to be held in Pampanga.

They will face the Luzon champions, Pampanga Delta, and the Pasig Cocolife Pirates runners-up.

