Lito Lapid files bill banning junk food, sweetened drinks in public schools

MANILA, Philippines — A measure seeking to ban junk food and sugary drinks in public schools has been filed by Senator Lito Lapid in a bid to address child obesity and malnutrition.

Senate Bill No. 1231 is aimed at establishing a healthy food and beverage program for all public elementary and secondary schools and learning institutions.

Lapid noted that a healthful diet plays an important role in learning and cognitive development.

Several studies, Lapid said, have shown that children who do not get adequate nutrients encounter learning difficulties, resulting in lower academic test scores.

“If we ensure that students have access to food with high nutritional value, we can make sure that their health will improve as well as their performance in school,” La[id stressed in Filipino.

Lapid’s bill likewise aims to prohibit the sale, distribution, and promotion of junk food and sugary drinks inside and 100 meters from the perimeter of all public educational institutions.

