TLTG bets Hermosa, Del Rosario shine in Go For Gold Sprint

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG)- Go For Gold’s Matthew Justine Hermosa and Nicole Marie del Rosario ruled the Go For Gold Sprint in Tagum, Davao del Norte on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Hermosa flexed his winning form by emerging as the top overall male finisher, while Del Rosario ruled the distaff side.

Hermosa clocked in at one hour, two minutes and 55 seconds to win the race while his teammates Renz Wynn Corbin, and Jacob Kennedy Lipura finished second and third places, respectively.

Corbin crossed the finish line in 1:03.49, while Lipura had a time of 1:04.38 time.

In the female overall race, Del Rosario gained sweet redemption after bouncing back from faltering in the Mt. Mayon Triathlon Race.

Del Rosario, who wasn’t able to finish the Mt. Mayon Triathlon Race last month, finally found herself on the winning column after finishing the race in 1:18.57.

She bested Parisse Vivien Orong of Bukidnon, who clocked in at 1:24.09, and Davao’s Pia Francesca Suarez, who rounded off the top three with a time of 1:24.11.

The Go For Gold Sprint race featured a 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run.

Meanwhile, Baguio Benguet Triathlon’s Joshua Alexander Ramos and Tri-FM’s KC Joy Garcia ruled the Penong’s 5150 Davao Triathlon.

The Penong’s 5150 Davao race featured a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike ride and 10-km run. It drew over 500 triathletes from 10 countries competing in various age groups.

/bmjo

