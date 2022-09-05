Pampanga makes PSL 21-U ‘Battle of Champions’ finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Pampanga Delta eked out a thrilling, 83-80, victory against the Davao Occidental Dreamers on Sunday evening at the Cebu City Sports Institute to book a winner-take-all finals duel versus the Consolacion Sarok Weavers in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U “Battle of Champions.”

Pampanga only needed a win to advance to the finals slated Monday night.

The Delta will face the Sarok Weavers in the finals, who beat them, 63-57, last September 3, 2022, in the opening match of the “Battle of Champions.”

Charles Jacob Delfino led Pampanga with 20 points to go with seven rebounds, and three assists. Justin Bautista and Jeffrey Sy added 17 and 11 points, respectively.

Jude Bagay and Marvin Samonte each scored 16 points for Davao Occidental, while Isaac Go chipped in 12 markers.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Dreamers, the Mindanao leg champions, who were leading throughout the game.

Davao Occidental led as many as 10 points, 38-28, in the middle of the second period.

However, Pampanga’s “Never Say Die” attitude kept them within striking range against Davao Occidental.

Davao Occidental entered the final period holding a seven-point cushion, but Pampanga came alive and put on a 7-0 blitz that tied the game at 71-all with 6:45 remaining.

Samonte quickly answered Pampanga’s scoring run with a timely three pointer to give Davao the lead, 74-71.

Both teams then went on a scoring drought in the next three minutes, until Kevin Santos of Pampanga nailed a jumper that pulled them within one point, 73-74, with 3:24 left.

Davao Occidental’s Lawrence Angeles retaliated with a three-point shot giving his team a one-possession lead, 76-74. Davao managed to build a five-point lead, 79-74, in the last two minutes.

However, Pampanga mounted another scoring run that ultimately gave them the lead, 81-80, with Sy scoring a jumper and a free throw with 40 seconds left.

Things went sideways for Davao in the final stretch after Angeles missed a crucial three pointer that paved the way for Joshua Miclat to score a layup that gave Pampanga a three-point lead, 83-80, with 13 seconds left.

Davao Occidental’s Maga and Angeles fired three-pointers of their own but missed as time winded down.

