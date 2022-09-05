PFL: CFC, ADT settle for draw

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants and the Azkals Development Team (ADT) played to a scoreless draw in their tightly fought match in the Philippines Football League (PFL) last Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The draw put the Gentle Giants at the No. 4 spot in the team standings with five points off one victory, two draws, and one defeat.

The Azkals Development Team trails them at the No. 5 spot with four points off one win, one draw, and one loss.

Kaya FC Iloilo is still at the top spot with 15 points with an unbeaten 5-0 record.

United City FC is at second with 7 points (two victories and one draw), while the Stallions Laguna is at third with six points (two wins and two losses).

Compared to their spectacular win against Stallions Laguna FC last August 30, the Gentle Giants just couldn’t get a break against the Azkals.

ADT slightly had more ball possessions at 60 percent.

However, Cebu FC was the more aggressive between the two clubs with 22 total shots compared to the Azkals’ eight. Seven of the 22 shots were on target for the Cebu FC while Azkals only had three.

The Gentle Giants also created 13 close chances, but none were converted into goals, while the Azkals had five.

CFC will next face Maharlika Manila FC on September 10. The venue has yet to be announced. ADT takes on the Mendiola FC 1991 on September 11, 2022.

