Face masks still required in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The face mask ordinance of Mandaue City will remain effective.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said he does not have a problem with Cebu City’s lifting of mandatory wearing of face masks in open spaces but he opted to keep the policy effective in the city to avoid a possible increase in COVID-19 cases.

Cortes said this was also the suggestion of the city’s local health board, especially that that the city has other health problems such as dengue, among others.

On Monday, September 5, 2022, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama signed Executive Order no. 6, which contained supplementary provision to EO no. 5 that makes the wearing of face masks in open spaces ‘non-obligatory.’

Included in the new EO is the ‘trial and observation’ period from September 1 to December 31, 2022. Under EO no.6 the mandatory use of face masks in open should return if the city will experience another surge of COVID-19 cases.

In Mandaue City, since the face mask policy is powered by an ordinance, it will only be changed if it will be amended or repealed.

Under City Ordinance 15-2020-1531, anyone who will be caught not wearing a face mask in public places will be fined P5,000.

Mandaue City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, chairperson of the Committee on Health, said as of the moment, the council does not have a plan yet to amend the ordinance.

Soon-Ruiz said they will probably wait for the opinion of the Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) regarding the matter.

As for now, Ruiz is encouraging residents to get the COVID-19 booster shot to get more protection against the virus.

