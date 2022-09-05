Mandaue police has POI in lawyer’s ambush

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has already identified a Person of Interest (POI) in the ambush of Atty. Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales and her 19-year-old son in Barangay Tipolo here last Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy director for operations and spokesperson, said that the POI was identified after their investigation on the three possible angles that they were looking into.

Incorporated into the investigation were the evidence that were collected by the investigators such as the statements of the family and friends of Atty. Quiñanola-Gonzales, affidavits of the witnesses, and CCTV footage, he said.

Oriol said they have narrowed it down to one possible motive that he cannot divulge yet as it may affect the ongoing investigation.

“We did a process of elimination, karun naa tay gitumbok nga motibo ug mao say nakita sa atoang investigador nga most likely nga maoy hinungdan o motibo sa pagpamusil with that na narrow down nato ang persons involved niya kini naay indikasyun nga posible kani gyud ang hinungdan, right now, we have a POI already,” said Oriol.

Earlier, police were considering three angles which were the victim’s job as the manager of the Business Marketing and Development Department of the Cebu Port Authority, the possible cases she handled under legal protection, and personal grudge as the possible reasons for the ambush.

READ: 3 angles eyed in ambush of lawyer, son in Mandaue City

Moreover, Oriol said that the suspect used a .45 caliber pistol, based on the report that they received from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO).

He said the bullets will be submitted for ballistics examinations and cross-matching to know whether the bullets were used in previous shootings in Mandaue City and other parts of Cebu.

Quiñanola-Gonzales was with her 19-year-old son, Jeremy Keith, when motorcycle-riding gunmen shot at their vehicle while traversing the Panagdait-bound lane of Hernan Cortes Street on Thursday night.

Oriol said Quiñanola-Gonzales’ 19-year-old son was already discharged from the hospital while Gonzalez surpassed her surgery and is recuperating in a hospital.

Quiñanola-Gonzales was hit between her neck and jaw while her son sustained a graze on his back.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Cebu City chapter (IBP-Cebu City) has dangled a P50,000-reward for anyone who can give information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.

