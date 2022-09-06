Cebuana wins Jiu Jitsu gold in AJP Tour UAE 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) prospect Eliecha Zoe Malilay is now ranked the No. 5 best female BJJ athlete in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after bagging the gold medal in the recent Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour UAE National Pro Gi event last September 3 to 4, 2022 at the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

The 17-year-old Cebuana BJJ sensation defeated UAE’s Rauda Nasser Alshamsi in the youth women’s gi blue belt 40-kilogram division. Her victory earned her enough points to make it to the top five best BJJ female athletes in the UAE under the women’s youth blue belt division.

Malilay, who competes under the Atrixion MMA Academy, now has 5100 points from her pro BJJ record of five wins and three losses.

Ahead of her are UAE’s Shamma Al Teneiji (4), Marial Al Ali (3), Iraq’s Triva Ridha (2), and Alanood Jumaa Alhosani (1) of UAE.

Last July, Eliecha topped the same category and bested the same opponent in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour Fujairah International Pro-Gi tournament.

Her younger sister, Ellise Xoe, 14, earned a silver medal in the girls’ gi yellow belt 44 kg division. She bested Latifa Ismail Alali of UAE via points, but lost to Marim Hassan, also from UAE in the gold medal round.

After this tournament, the Malilay siblings are eyeing the AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro-Gi on October 1 and 2. They will also compete in the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships 2022 on November 13 and 14, 2022.

ALSO READ

Ateneo Blue Eagles bows to Elitzu Eito Ashkelon in tune-up match in Israel

Pampanga Delta clobbers Consolacion Sarok Weavers to become PSL 21-U national champions

Kate Bobadilla stars as Gilas beats Thais in Fiba Asia U18

/dbs