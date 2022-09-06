Pampanga Delta clobbers Consolacion Sarok Weavers to become PSL 21-U national champions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Pampanga Delta was crowned the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U National Champions after beating the Consolacion Sarok Weavers, 76-71, in the finals of the “Battle of Champions,” on Monday evening, September 5, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

It was also sweet revenge for the Kapampangans. They bowed to the reigning PSL Visayas leg champions, the Sarok Weavers, 63-57, in the “Battle of Champions” opening last September 3, 2022.

Pampanga earned its ticket to the finals after narrowly beating the PSL Mindanao leg champions, the Davao Occidental Dreamers, 83-80, on Sunday evening.

The eventual finals, “Most Valuable Player” Justin Bautista led Pampanga with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block. Kevin Santos had a double-double outing with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Joshua Miclat chipped in 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Charles Jacob Delfino had 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Consolacion’s Froiland Maglasang scored 15 points with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Rovello Robles and Matthew Flores scored 12 and 11 points in their losing effort.

Best coach

“Itong Best Coach award di lang para sa akin ito. Nandito ko ang mga coaches namin. Lahat po ito, tulong-tulong, ito po hindi lang akin ito. Tulong-tulong po namin lahat ito. Yung team work hindi lang sa players pati na sa coaches,” said the Pampanga’s head coach Dennis “Delta” Pineda after winning the “Best Coach” award.

(This Best Coach award is not just mine. I am here and our other coaches. This is for all, we helped each other, this is just not for me. We all helped. The teamwork is not just for the players but the coaches, too.)

Pineda is also the governor of Pampanga and hosted the PSL 21-U Luzon leg competition last month.

“Sinabi ko sa kanila na maraming Kapampangan nagdadasal para sa amin, at maniwala sila na maipanalo namin to,” added Pineda.

(I told them that there are many Kapampangans, who are praying for us, and they believe that we can win this.)

Finals MVP

Meanwhile, after receiving the Finals MVP trophy, Bautista was emotional during the awarding ceremony.

“Pinagpaguran namin itong lahat. Yung suporta ng mga Kapampangan, yun ang iniisip ko palagi sa game na ito. Sobrang saya kasi MVP syempre at maraming salamat sa PSL at kay Gov (Pineda),” said Bautista.

(We all worked for this. The support of the Kapampangans, that is what we have all been thinking throughout the game. I am so happy because I am an MVP, of course, and thank you to the PSL and to Gov (Pineda).)

During the game, it was a complete contrast between the two teams with Consolacion trailing for the most part compared to their first encounter, where the Sarok Weavers took control of the pace.

In addition, the game was nothing short of physicality and hard-nosed basketball, resulting in eight deadlocks throughout the game.

Consolacion showed some fight, especially in the third period when they took the lead for the first time in the game, 54-53, after Christian Jay Alilin sank a buzzer-beater three-point shot.

They even managed to build a seven-point lead, 60-53, with 08:57 remaining in the final period, after mounting a 6-0 run initiated by Alilin’s three-pointer.

Pampanga Delta’s defensive stops

However, the Pampanga Delta team eventually erased the deficit down the stretch through numerous defensive stops. Bautista led the comeback by making his layup and earning a shot at the charity stripe. It put Pampanga back at the front, 73-69, with 1:34 remaining.

Consolacion had some chances to cut the lead, but they missed numerous crucial shots, including a long three-pointer from Dalumpines with a minute left in the game.

His missed shot gave way to Bautista scoring an easy layup that stretched Pampanga’s lead further,75-69.

Flores made his last efforts by scoring a jumper, 71-75, with 49.6 remaining. However, Consolacion was hounded by missed shots in the following possessions.

With 13.6 seconds remaining, Consolacion looked helpless, forced to prolong the game by giving up fouls. Bautista then made one of his two free throws that stretched Pampanga’s lead to five, 76-71, en route to winning the game.

/dbs