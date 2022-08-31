Blackpink’s ‘Pink Venom’ debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 at no. 22

Blackpink’s single “Pink Venom” hit the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at no. 22, according to the publication on Monday in the United States.

This is the highest spot for a K-pop female act, although the group’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” ranked no. 13 on the chart in 2020. The previous record holder was Blackpink’s “How You Like That” at no. 33.

“Pink Venom” is the pre-release from the quartet’s upcoming second studio album “Born Pink” that is due out on Sept. 16. It also topped both Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global excluding U.S.

Meanwhile, the band won Best Metaverse Performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards last week with its in-game concert for Battle Ground Mobile. Lisa won the best K-pop category with her solo work “LaLisa” from September last year.

