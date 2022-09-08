Jo Koy nangakong gagawa ng pelikula sa Pinas: I want to create more, I want to produce more

NAPANOOD na namin finally ang Hollywood film na “Easter Sunday” na pinagbibidahan ng Filipino-American international comedian na si Jo Koy.

In fairness, enjoy na enjoy kami habang pinanonood ang movie, as in talagang relate na relate kami sa bawat eksena ni Jo Koy kasama ang kanyang pamilyang Pinoy na Pinoy ang ugali at diskarte sa buhay.

No wonder, maraming Filipino na nanood nito sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo dahil nga super relate sila sa kuwento at tema nito, lalo na ang mga kaugalian at paniniwala ng mga Pinoy.

Pinatunayan din dito ni Jo Koy na ibang klase talaga ang talento ng Filipino na pang-global stage ang datingan.

Ayon kay Jo Koy, talagang mahirap makapasok sa international scene ang mga Filipino, “You can only pitch and then you got to hope to God that a studio is willing to fork out millions of dollars to create that pitch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

“But there are no such thing as offers, especially when you’re not the majority color.

“If you’re Filipino, there are no offers, so you got to create an idea. You got to come up with a pitch and figure out a story that they’re willing to back and then it still has to make sense because it’s a business, right?” pahayag ng aktor at stand-up comedian sa panayam ng press sa kanya.

Aniya pa, “I also want to open doors to not just have specific roles. Because back in the day if you were Filipino, it didn’t even matter if you were Filipino. If you were just Asian, they would lump you all in a group. It didn’t matter. Like that’s how racist Hollywood was.

“They didn’t care about specificity, they didn’t care about your individuality,” dagdag pa ng komedyante.

At naniniwala siya na sa pamamagitan ng “Easter Sunday”, marami pang magsasabi na mga talentado talaga ang mga Asians at kering-keri ng mga ito ang maka-penetrate sa Hollywood.

“When you try and find a role for Filipino, it’s like you’re not going to find any. I don’t want to do that anymore.

“I want to create, like characters that it’s like, ‘oh, you’re a nurse, that has to be Filipino.’ I don’t want that anymore. I want it to be anybody. A CEO of a business that’s Filipino, a top singer. I don’t care.

“Let’s just have these roles for everybody. And I don’t want to just open the door for Filipinos, I want to open doors for everyone,” mariin pa niyang sabi.

“I want to create more, I want to produce more. And yeah, we can bring a movie here in the Philippines. How cool would it be to bring an action movie here or something? Why don’t I have like a good cop, bad cop thing?

“Maybe me and Cedric (The Entertainer) will make a movie and come out here and do something, or do something with Tiffany (Haddish) or any of my friends in the game. So yes, I promise you I’m making more,” dagdag pa ni Jo Koy.

