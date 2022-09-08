Suprea opens new, biggest concrete batching plant in Compostela, Cebu

Suprea Philippines Development Corporation, the fast-growing provider of ready-mixed concrete in Cebu Province and the Northern Mindanao area, opens one of its biggest batching plants last Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Barangay Estaca in Compostela, Cebu.

The new plant, which is the company’s biggest one so far in Cebu, spans 2.3 hectares in size and has a production rate of 200 cubics of ready-mixed concrete (or equivalent to 2,000 40-kilogram sacks) per hour. This will provide more ready-mixed concrete supply for the construction needs of northern Cebu.

The ready-mixed concrete supplier’s Compostela facility is an addition to their existing 18 portable plants spread across Cebu province, Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental.

Suprea took a head start in 2016 when it acquired a concrete batching plant in Cagayan de Oro. Later that year, it took a strategic move by engaging with commercial clients in Mindanao. In 2020, Suprea took commercial operations to Cebu Province, beginning with the opening of concrete batching plants in Labogon, Mandaue City; and Pangdan in Naga City, Cebu. Its fleet had the strength of 25 brand-new transit mixers, 2 stationary line pumps, and 2 concrete mobile pumps.

The company counts several major construction companies as clients. Among the structures built with Suprea’s ready-mixed concrete are various high-rise, commercial and residential buildings as well as government infrastructure projects such as major bridges and roads that connect provinces, towns, and municipalities.

For more information on Suprea Phils. Development Corporation, contact Rochelle G. Dedicatoria at 0999-221-1841 or 0917-318-7336. Alternatively, email [email protected].

As Suprea expansions continue full steam, its partners and associates in the industry celebrate the launching and commissioning of Suprea’s biggest concrete batching plant:

ZWM Philippines, Inc.

Topline Business Development Corporation

Diwin Enterprises, Inc.

Grand Base Enterprises and Technical Services, OPC

Essynergy Construction Materials Trading

Bigatin Trading and Cargo Handling Services

Read more: Cebu-based company advances in the construction industry