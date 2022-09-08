Celebrations What's Up!

Suprea opens new, biggest concrete batching plant in Compostela, Cebu

By: - September 08, 2022

Suprea Philippines Development Corporation, the fast-growing provider of ready-mixed concrete in Cebu Province and the Northern Mindanao area, opens one of its biggest batching plants last Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Barangay Estaca in Compostela, Cebu. 

The new plant, which is the company’s biggest one so far in Cebu, spans 2.3 hectares in size and has a production rate of 200 cubics of ready-mixed concrete (or equivalent to 2,000 40-kilogram sacks) per hour. This will provide more ready-mixed concrete supply for the construction needs of northern Cebu.

The ready-mixed concrete supplier’s Compostela facility is an addition to their existing 18 portable plants spread across Cebu province, Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental.

Suprea Phils. Development Corp. is one of the prime suppliers of Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) in the Visayas and Mindanao region. | Inquire today

Suprea took a head start in 2016 when it acquired a concrete batching plant in Cagayan de Oro. Later that year, it took a strategic move by engaging with commercial clients in Mindanao. In 2020, Suprea took commercial operations to Cebu Province, beginning with the opening of concrete batching plants in Labogon, Mandaue City; and Pangdan in Naga City, Cebu. Its fleet had the strength of 25 brand-new transit mixers, 2 stationary line pumps, and 2 concrete mobile pumps.

The company counts several major construction companies as clients. Among the structures built with Suprea’s ready-mixed concrete are various high-rise, commercial and residential buildings as well as government infrastructure projects such as major bridges and roads that connect provinces, towns, and municipalities.

For more information on Suprea Phils. Development Corporation, contact Rochelle G. Dedicatoria at 0999-221-1841 or 0917-318-7336. Alternatively, email [email protected].

As Suprea expansions continue full steam, its partners and associates in the industry celebrate the launching and commissioning of Suprea’s biggest concrete batching plant: 

ZWM Philippines, Inc.

ZWM Philippines, Inc. is a subsidiary of ZhongWang Machineries Group, one of the biggest distributors of a leading global manufacturer of heavy equipment, SANY, congratulates Suprea Philippines Development Corporation as they open its new and biggest concrete batching plant in Compostela, Cebu. | Know more about ZWM Philippines here

Topline Business Development Corporation

Top Line Business Development Corp. (“Top Line Business”), the main operating company of the Topline Group, congratulates Suprea Philippines Development Corporation for the launching of its biggest concrete batching plant in Compostela, Cebu which was officially opened last September 6, 2022. | Know more about Top Line here

Diwin Enterprises, Inc.

Diwin Enterprise Incorporated, a Cebu-based industrial equipment supplier in Mandaue City celebrates with ready-mixed concrete supplier Suprea Philippines Development Corporation as they open one of its biggest batching plants last Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Barangay Estaca in Compostela, Cebu.

Grand Base Enterprises and Technical Services, OPC

Grand Base Enterprises and Technical Services, OPC, a development company offering engineering services, celebrates with ready-mixed concrete supplier Suprea Phils. Ready Mix Concrete as they open its new and biggest concrete batching plant in Compostela, Cebu last September 6, 2022.

Essynergy Construction Materials Trading

Essynergy Construction Materials Trading extends its warmest felicitations to ready-mixed concrete supplier Suprea Philippines Development Corporation for launching its biggest concrete batching plant in Compostela, Cebu, which was officially opened last September 6, 2022.

Bigatin Trading and Cargo Handling Services

Cargo and freight company, Bigatin Trading and Cargo Handling Services, congratulates and sends its warmest felicitations to ready-mixed concrete supplier, Suprea Philippines Development Corporation, as they open its new and biggest concrete batching plant in Compostela, Cebu last September 6, 2022.

Read more: Cebu-based company advances in the construction industry 

Latest Stories
Most Read