“Beyond Happiness by Sheraton: Curation” wins Best Marketing Campaign of 2024

Sheraton Cebu Mactan proudly received the Best Marketing Campaign of 2024 award at the Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc’s (HRRACI) 3rd Cebu Tourism & Hospitality Awards for its innovative Beyond Happiness: Curation campaign.

Organized by the Hotel Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc., the prestigious award giving body aims to recognize associates and establishments in Cebu’s hospitality industry that have displayed exemplary performance in their respective areas of responsibilities and shall have made significant contributions in the property, community, an to the nation as a whole.

The Best Marketing Campaign of the Year recognizes the most innovative, impactful, and successful marketing initiatives. The finalists have demonstrated an exceptional level of creativity, strategic thinking, and execution in their marketing campaigns. These campaigns have not only effectively promoted the unique attractions, experiences, and offerings of Cebu, but have also captivated audiences both locally and globally, driving increased visitor numbers, positive brand awareness, and significant economic impact for the region.

The key highlight of the campaign was the Curation that features exciting competitions open to students in Cebu. For the first time, a Table Design Contest and Cake Decorating Contest was held, providing students with a platform to showcase their creativity and skills in a professional setting. These competitions underscore Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort’s commitment to nurturing local talent and offering opportunities for young creatives to shine and learn through the masters of 3 pep talk.

As part of the competitions, the most anticipated design competition offering aspiring designers the chance to be mentored by Cebu’s seasoned professionals. This contest provides a unique platform for emerging talents to learn from the best and showcase their work in a prestigious setting. The pieces created by the mentees will be sold to the public, with all of the earnings donated to a cause through the Marriott Worldwide Business Council.

According to Samantha Manigsaca, AVP for Hospitality, AppleOne Group, “Cebu can truly become a top wedding destination in Asia, and even more so, we are confident that Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort can be at the forefront of wedding tourism in the region through a growing preference for premium destination weddings. We believe that the Beyond Happiness by Sheraton will become another milestone event not just for the brand but for Cebu, as it endeavors to support local talent and inspire creativity within the local communities.”

“From the two words: ‘Beyond’ and ‘Happiness’, we will always look beyond what we are doing now and wanted to make sure that what we will do next will always be on the track of doing something of excellence, and something that is always going to be touching the lives of the communities, touching the lives of our guests who would come, and all the loyal members that we have as a community of Marriott International and Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort.” said Sheraton’s General Manager, Dottie V. Wurgler.

