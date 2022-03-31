Cebu-based company advances in the construction industry 

Cebu-based Suprea Phils. Development Corporation is fast growing as a provider of ready-mixed concrete in Cebu Province and the Northern Mindanao area.

Ready-mix concrete is beneficial primarily in its much higher quality. This product is provided by Suprea with a powerhouse of veteran technical officers at the helm alongside a continually-expanding range of batching plants and equipment.

Now under its wing are eighteen portable batching plants in Mindanao. These are strategically placed in various locations in Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental. In Cebu are two batching plants in the north and south of the province.

The company counts several major construction companies as clients. Among the structures built with Suprea’s ready-mixed concrete are various high-rise, commercial and residential buildings, as well as government infrastructure projects such as major bridges and roads that connect provinces, towns, and municipalities.

Suprea took a head start in 2016 when it acquired a concrete batching plant in Cagayan de Oro. Later that year, it took a strategic move by engaging with commercial clients in Mindanao. In 2020, Suprea took commercial operations to Cebu Province, beginning with the opening of concrete batching plants in Labogon, Mandaue City and Pangdan in Naga City, Cebu. Its fleet had the strength of twenty-five brand-new transit mixers, two stationary line pumps, and two concrete mobile pumps.

The third Cebu concrete batching plant is set to open in Compostela, Cebu in Q2 of 2022. “This will allow us to supply ready-mixed concrete to major government and commercial projects all over Cebu Province,” discloses Suprea chief operating officer Johnson C. Abellana.

Suprea expansions continue, full steam ahead. According to Suprea assistant vice president Ray Patrick H. Manigsaca, while operations in Cagayan de Oro will be primary, “We are commissioning a top of the line batching plant in Compostela, Cebu along with promising property hunting in western Cebu.” To this, Manigsaca adds, “In a nutshell, we aim to be instrumental in the growth and development of the nation.”

For more information on Suprea Phils. Development Corporation, contact Rochelle G. Dedicatoria at 0999-221-1841

or 0917-318-7336. Alternatively, email [email protected].