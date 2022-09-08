Danao begins house-to-house COVID vax

CEBU CITY, Philippines – House-to-house COVID-19 vaccination has begun in Danao City, northern Cebu as city government intensifies its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Health personnel from the Danao City government on Thursday, September 8 began visiting homes to offer free COVID-19 inoculation right at the doorsteps of their residents.

“Ang Danao City COVID-19 Vaccination Team misuroy sab sa mga kabalayan alang sa mga Danawanon nga gustong magpabakuna apan dili kalugar og pabakuna sa City Health Services Office (CHSO),” the local government said in a post on social media.

(The Danao City COVID-19 Vaccination team went to the houses for the Danawanons, who would want to be vaccinated but could not find time to be vaccinated at the City Health Services office (CHSO).)

The house-to-house vaccination formed part of the city’s strategy to achieve ‘herd immunity’, the term used to describe when a certain area manages to inoculate at least 70 percent of its population.

The city government last month also visited selected business establishments to provide free COVID-19 vaccines.

“Sa laing bahin, mahimo rang mu-walk in og lahos sa Danao City Health Services Office (CHSO), Lunes-Biyernes (8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, except holidays) ang mga Danawanon nga buot magpabakuna (First Dose, Second Dose or Booster),” they added.

(On the other hand, Danawanon, who would want to be vaccinated (first dose, second dose or booster) can also just walk in straight to the Danao City Health Services office (CHSO), from Mondays to Fridays (8:00 AM to 3:00 PM).)

Danao City is a third-class component city of Cebu province situated approximately 48 kilometers north of Cebu City.

/dbs