Vitor, dangerous Thai headline Kumong Bol-anon 7 with WBO Oriental featherweight title on the line

BOHOL, Philippines — Expect fireworks to explode in the “Kumong Bol-Anon 7” fight card as main event protagonists Boholano prospect John Vergil “Valiente” Vitor and Arnon Yupang of Thailand both vow to win the WBO Oriental super featherweight title in front of Boholano boxing fans this Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

The slam-bang affair promoted by the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable features a total of 13 bouts, including Vitor and Yupang’s 12-round main event duel at the Municipality of Dimiao Sports Complex.

Vitor tipped the weighing scale at exactly 130-pounds, while Yupang weighed in at 129.5lbs, during the official weigh-in earlier today at the PMI Bohol Colleges in Tagbilaran City.

It will be the first major regional title bout for the 25-year-old Vitor, while the second for Yupang who is also 25.

“Andam nako ani nga fight. Grabe akong preparation para makasiguro ko nga makadaog jud ko ani nga fight ug madaog nako ang title,” said Vitor, a former ALA Boxing Gym prospect.

“Haom iyahang istilo para nako. Nakakita ko sa iyang fight, akong gi review iyang mga fights. Ang ako lang ipakita nako nga maayo akong performance, sa tanan motan-aw sa akong duwa. Dili ko mosulti nga ako siya i knockout, pero moduwa ko ug pinaka impresibo. Confident ko makadaog ko ani nga fight. Di lang ta mo kumpyansa kay atong kontra mosumbag man sad.”

For his part, Yupang vowed that he won’t go back to Thailand empty-handed.

“He didn’t come all the way here to Bohol to lose. He is also equally ready as Vitor. He is also here to win and wants to give Vitor a good fight,” said Yupang’s handler Brico Santig.

Vitor sports a record of 18 wins with 11 knockouts and only lost 2 fights.

Yupang on the other hand owns a 9-2 (win-loss) record with three knockouts and is a former WBA Asia South featherweight champion.

No less than WBO supervisor Leon Panoncillo will oversee the regional title showdown between Vitor and Yupang.

SUGANOB VS ANDIKA

In the co-main event, IBF light flyweight world No. 6 ranked Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob also eyes an impressive victory against Andika Fredikson Ha’e of Indonesia in their 12-rounder bout.

“Dili ko makasulti kung ma knockout ba nako siya or dili, basta akong paningkamotan modaog ani nga fight. Andam ko mo fight ug 12 rounds, ug anha ra nato makita kung naa ba gyud matumba,” said the unbeaten Suganob (11-0,4KOs) who is also the reigning IBF Youth light flyweight champion.

For Ha’e, also known as the “D Golden Boy,” he wants to prove to everyone tomorrow that he is the better boxer.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity to fight in the Philippines. I’m going to do my best to win this fight in front of Filipino boxing fans. It’s going to be a great fight, but I am confident that I will win,” said Ha’e who is also unbeaten at 19-0 (win-loss) with 10 knockouts and one draw.

Ha’e defeated Filipino Romshane Sarguella in 2019 via a technical decision to clinch the WBA Asia light flyweight title and successfully defended it against another Filipino, Richard Rosales by winning via unanimous decision.

Also featured in the fight card are Jhunriel Castino vs. Alan Alberca, Jake Amparo vs. Ariston Aton, Shane Gentallan vs. Jovani Casin, Kim Lindog vs. Mark Glen Antaran, Christian Balunan vs. Ronald Ewican, Daniel Nicolas vs. Jerry Pabila, Gerwin Asilo vs. Ernesto Camiguing, Pablito Balidio vs. Justine Digamo, Arnel Tinampay vs. Jhun Ryan Quimbo, Jason Tinampay vs. Dave Barlas, and Cherwellan Cantel vs. Carlos Agustin. /rcg

