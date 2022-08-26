Kumong Bol-anon 7 features Bohol’s rising ring warriors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kumong Bol-Anon 7 on Sept. 9, 2022, will have a stacked fight card featuring the finest Boholano prospects.

The event, hosted by PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, will be held in the municipality of Dimiao, Bohol.

The event features two rising Boholano prospects Vergil “Valiente” Vitor and Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob who will fight in the main and co-main events, respectively.

Vitor will go up against Arnon Yupang of Thailand for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title in a 12-rounder duel.

In the co-main event, Suganob faces Indonesian Andika Fredrikson “D’ Golden Boy” Ha’e in a 10-rounder non-title bout.

The 25-year-old Vitor of Tagbilaran City, Bohol has been known as one of the prospects of ALA Boxing Gym when it was still operating. He sports a record of 18 wins with 11 knockouts and only lost 2 fights.

Vitor’s last two victories came via knockouts.

He stopped Jecker Buhawe last June 10 in Tagbilaran City via a first-round knockout and a month later, he scored a technical knockout against Ivor Lastrilla also in Tagbilaran.

Meanwhile, Yupang, also 25, is a dangerous opponent with a 9-2, win-loss record with three knockouts.

Yupang is fresh from beating compatriot Taweechai Juntarasuk last August 6, 2022, in Bangkok Thailand via a six-round unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Suganob is unbeaten in 11 fights with four knockouts. He will fight Ha’e who is also unbeaten with 19 wins 10 knockouts, and one draw.

Ha’e is yearning to bounce back after having a majority draw against fellow Indonesian Wandi Priman Hulu last June in Jakarta, Indonesia.

On the other hand, Suganob faced his first Indonesian foe in Asyer Aluman last July 23 in Tagbilaran City, knocking out the latter in the first round of their non-title bout.

The rest of the fight card pits Jhunriel Castino vs Alan Alberca, Jake Amparo vs Ariston Aton, Shane Gentallan vs Jovani Casin, Kim Lindog vs. Mark Glen Antaran, Christian Balunan vs. Ronald Ewican, Daniel Nicolas vs. Jerry Pabila, Gerwin Asilo vs. Ernesto Camiguing, Pablito Balidio vs. Justine Digamo, Arnel Tinampay vs. Jhun Ryan Quimbo, Jason Tinampay vs. Dave Barlas, and Cherwellan Cantel vs. Carlos Agustin. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Suganob scores lopsided win in Kumong Bol-anon III

Gabunilas, Suganob are GAB’s ‘Boxers of the Month’