Mayor Suan warns TUPAD beneficiaries vs persons collecting fees

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan has warned beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) against unscrupulous individuals who are illegally collecting money from them.

This is after Suan received reports about alleged TUPAD coordinators collecting P200 to P500 from TUPAD beneficiaries for still unclear reasons.

Suan clarified that the town has not authorized any individual to collect such fees.

“So atong klarohon ha nga kung duna man gani coordinators nga naa diri or duna ba mo’y silingan o kaila nga gahapon nakadawat, wala intawon bahin ang coordinators ani ha. Inyoha rani kay tabang mani,” Suan said.

The payout for TUPAD in Cordova started on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, and will last until Thursday, September 8, 2022, from the town’s 12 barangays.

Around 2,183 individuals will receive financial assistance of P4,040 each.

Due to this, Suan urged TUPAD beneficiaries to report to authorities any individual or alleged coordinators who would attempt to collect money from them after they receive their financial assistance.

TUPAD, a program of the Department of Labor and Employment, is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers, for a minimum period of 10 days, and not to exceed 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed. /rcg

