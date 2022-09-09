CFBJ marks return of Shoot-For-A-Cause competition

It’s all set for the grand comeback of the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ) Shoot-For-A-Cause shooting competition.

Part of the annual celebration of the Cebu Press Freedom Week, the second edition of the shootfest will be held on September 11 at the Front Sight Gun Club Inc. in Barangay Tubod, Minglanilla, Cebu.

No less than Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (PRO 7) Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo DP Vega will grace the event that will pit hundreds of marksmen from various police units and other law enforcement agencies in Cebu.

Civilian gun enthusiasts are also expected to strut their wares in the one-day activity.

It is going to be the second time that the Cebu-based media organization will hold a shooting competition, which serves as a fund-raising event for the benefit of its members.

For this year’s event, CFBJ, an organization composed of over 100 media practitioners from legitimate media outfits in Cebu, has partnered once again with PRO 7.

Also lending a big hand in the much-awaited return of the CFBJ Shoot-for-a-Cause is the Bureau of Jail Management & Penology-Central Visayas headed by its regional director, Jail Chief Supt. Efren Nemenio.

CFBJ President Arnold Bustamante said this is the second time that PRO 7 has partnered with CFBJ for a fund-raising event.

Retired Major Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, former regional director of PRO 7, is one of the brainchild when the shootfest was launched in 2020.

“From the previous three days, we have decided to make the fund-raising event a one-day activity since most of our shooting enthusiasts flock to the shooting range on a Sunday which is their most convenient and available time,” said Bustamante, who will join Garcia, Vega, and Nemenio in the ceremonial shoot.

Proceeds of the event will serve as a support fund for CFBJ’s emergency and health program.

Aside from the trophies that will be given to the winners of the different categories, NUSTAR Resort and Casino will raffle off a gift certificate for one overnight stay good for two at the newly opened world-class hotel in South Road Properties./PR