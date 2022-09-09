Ahong welcomes IATF recommendation making wearing of face masks optional outdoors

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan welcomes the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to lift the mandatory wearing of face masks in outdoor areas.

“Well, maayo na no it’s a good development nga ang face mask pwede na nga dili na isul-ob sa mga outdoor no,” Chan said.

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the Malacañang announced that the IATF has recommended the lifting of mandatory face masks and that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. would soon issue an executive order approving the new policy.

However, senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals are still encouraged to continue wearing their face masks.

It added that the total lifting of the mask mandate would be pilot-tested toward the end of the year, provided there is an improvement in the COVID-19 booster vaccine coverage.

With this development, Chan said that the new policy would give comfort to the public, especially in outdoor areas when the temperature is hot.

“At least dili na kaayo mahasol ang atong mga kaigsuonan, hilabi na kung outdoor sometimes init no, uncomfortable kaayo ta,” he added.

Aside from this, Chan said that the number of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city remains low.

“Pasalamat ta sa Ginoo nga wala naman kaayoy kaso sa COVID-19. Murag back to normal naman gyud,” he said. /rcg

