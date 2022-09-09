Mandaue mayor pushes for MCC to become a city department

OLANGO ISLAND, Lapu-Lapu City — The Mandaue City College (MCC) will soon be part of the organization of the Mandaue City government.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said that the legislation of MCC to become a department was ongoing.

Cortes said he wanted the MCC to become a department to improve the school’s services as its appropriation would soon be part of the city’s annual budget.

Currently, MCC is being run through a subsidy from the city government. The school is given P10 million yearly.

“Subsidy is way below sa ila’ng panginahanglan. Ubos kaayo, dako og kuwang. Ang ato lang gyud nga mahapsay ug matarong kay after all kani’ng estudyante na to this will be our future leaders. This is in preparation sa ila’ng kaugmaon. Mao ni giingun nga atoang lig-unon ang pundasyun sa atoang mga estudyante karun para sila nay magdala sa sa paggamhanan sa Mandaue mahapsay kay gitagaan man og igo’ng supporta sa kagamhanan,” said Cortes.

(The subsidy is way below their needs. It is so low, there is a big lack. What we want is that our students will have an orderly and proper schooling after all these will be our future leaders. This is in preparation for their future. This is what we say that we strengthen the foundation of our students so that when they will take over the government of Mandaue, it will be orderly because the city government gave them enough support.)

Aside from improving the school’s facilities, the mayor said if the MCC would be a department, the school’s faculty members would also be able to benefit from the right compensation.

“In other words, the main goal of the city government, matarong, mahapsay ang atoang pagserbisyo sa MCC,” said Cortes.

(In other words, the main goal of the city government is that we can serve the MCC orderly and properly.)

On Tuesday, September 6, the city government turned over 12 new modular classrooms and newly renovated offices to MCC.

Dr. Lilybeth Mayol, acting MCC administrator, said that she was scheduled to undergo a series of meetings with the department heads such as the budget office, Human Resources Office, among others to discuss matters relating to the school’s becoming a department.

/dbs