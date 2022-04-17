1 dead, 3 injured as fire hits ship off the coasts of Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Authorities here confirmed that at least one crew member died, while three others were injured, when their container ship caught fire while sailing the seawaters in Talisay City, Cebu on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Representatives from Bantay Dagat confirmed to state-ran radio station DYMR – Cebu that they retrieved the body of a crew member of MV General Romulo.

The identity of the victim is still being verified as of this writing.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7), on the other hand, confirmed that three of the ill-fated ship’s crew members also sustained injuries.

They were immediately sent to Cebu South Hospital where they are now confined for further treatment.

The ship has a total of 20 crew members, of which 16 were successfully rescued.

Initial reports from PCG-7 showed that the ship’s crew sent a distress signal around 9:50 a.m. while sailing towards the port of Cebu City.

At that time, the vessel, owned and operated by Lorenzo Shipping Corp., was off the coasts of Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, PCG-7 added.

The vessel was carrying 2,218 tons of various cargo from Metro Manila.

At least five vessels responded to the incident and continue to douse the fire.

Authorities are still investigating on the cause of the fire.

RELATED STORIES

Fire hits docked ship in Consolacion; damage to property pegged at P1M

34 foreign individuals rescued from fishing vessel fire to arrive in Cebu City tonight

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy