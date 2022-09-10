Creamline Philippines bows to Thailand in Asean volleyball tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thailand showcased why they are the volleyball queens of Southeast Asia after beating the Creamline Philippines, 25-17, 25-22, 25-12, at the start of the 2nd ASEAN Grand Prix Women’s Volleyball Invitation at Chartchai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand, Friday night.

The national women’s team was able to battle toe to toe with the hosts in the second set, as it even led 17-16, before falling short of tying the match.

However, the Philippines fell in the third set after Thailand relentlessly attacked them on all fronts, which led to the Thais’ lopsided victory.

Tots Carlos led the Creamline Philippines with 11 points from 10 attacks and a block. Jema Galanza chipped in eight points, five of which were tallied in the second set.

Ced Domingo and Michele Gumabao each had four points, while Jeanette Panaga scored two of her three points from the service area.

Pimpichaya Kokram had a stellar performance for the Thais by tallying 17 points while Srithong Wipawee had 10 points before sitting out in the third set.

Up next for the Phillippines is Vietnam at 4:00 PM today. Vietnam is eyeing for a back-to-back wins after trouncing Indonesia, 25-23, 25-19, 25-9, also on Friday.

A win against Vietnam, improves the Philippines chances to secure at least a silver medal. The Philippines won back-to-back bronzes in the inaugural edition in 2019, split into the first leg in Nakhon Ratchasima and the second leg in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

In their last encounter during the AVC Cup for Women in Manila last month, the Philippines lost to Vietnam, but not without a fight. The Philippines played without ace setter Jia Morado.

This time, Morado is back in the line-up with the team.

