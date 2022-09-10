Vitor of Bohol KOs Yupang of Thailand to win WBO belt

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The PMI Bohol Boxing Stable continues its ascend in the local boxing scene after adding its fourth regional champion in John Virgel “Valiente” Vitor who captured the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title in a scintillating performance in the main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 7 at the Dimiao sports complex in Bohol last Friday evening.

The 25-year-old Vitor of Tagbilaran City, Bohol scored a third-round knockout against the equally determined Arnon Yupang of Thailand in the main event of the fight card promoted by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

Vitor landed a series of combinations followed by a left hook that sent Yupang crashing down to the canvas. Yupang wasn’t able to stand back on his feet, prompting the referee, Danrex Tapdasan to stop the bout at the 2:17 mark of the third round.

Vitor’s victory marked the fourth regional champion under PMI Bohol Boxing Stable. The other regional champions are IBF world No. 6 Regie Suganob who is the IBF Youth light flyweight champion, and WBF regional champions in Jake Amparo and Jhunrille Castino. All three boxers also bagged convincing victories in last Friday’s slam bang affair.

Vitor, a former ALA Boxing Gym prospect who recently signed with PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, improved his record to 19 wins with 12 knockouts and 2 defeats.

Yupang, a former WBA Asia South featherweight champion, suffered his third defeat with 9 wins and 3 knockouts.

“Wala ko nag expect gyud masayo og human ang fight kay sa pagstudy nako sa iyang mga fight, moabot jud og mga round. So, akong gibuhat, gibutangan nako og aggressiveness ug confidence gamay mao nang nakakita ko nasakitan siya sa akong kumo. Mao to gigrab dayon nako ang opportunity nga sunod-sunod na kumo,” said Vitor who extended his winning streak to six fights.

(I did not expect for an early win in the fight because from what I studied in his fight, they would usually end in several rounds. So, what I did is I added more aggressiveness and confidence and I noticed that he felt pain in my punches. So I grabbed the opportunity to hit him with several punches.)

“Grabe kaayo akong gibati karon. Mura ko og molupad sa kalipay. First time nako ni nadaog nga bakos. Usa pud ni sa pangandoy nako nga bakos kaning WBO Oriental. Mao na akong target gyud. Karon naa na nako ang regional belt, target nako ang world title na pud puhon kung kaluy-an sa ginoo,” he said.

(I am so emotional right now. I feel like I am flying in happiness. This is my first time to win a belt. One of my dreams is also the WBO Oriental belt. That is my target. Now, that I have the regional belt, my target is the world title also in the future, God willing.)

During the bout, Yupang also had his highlights by landing timely straights and hooks that rocked Vitor, especially in the first two rounds.

Vitor had the upper hand after landing the more telling blows, especially his straights and jabs that put the crowd on their feet.

In the third round, Vitor and Yupang had numerous fierce exchange. It was until Vitor landed a solid hook. From then on, he didn’t relent on attacking Yupang with combinations, while the latter hang on for dear life.

A timely left hook knocked down Yupang to the canvas which ended their shortlived but thrilling bout.

Vitor would also likely break into the top 15 of the WBO super featherweight division after his impressive victory. This was said by WBO supervisor Leon Panoncillo in the pre-fight presser on Thursday.

Bigger fights ahead

For PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions manager and promoter, Floriezyl Echavez Podot, they are planning big fights for Vitor and PMI’s three other regional champions.

“Kahibawo sila nga naa tay duwa inig ka December. Diha atong tan-awn unsay angay awayan nila. Sa pagkakaron kinahanglan ato-a tong labwan tong nahitabo karon. Expected na mas gahi na nga kontra atong ihatag nila,” said Podot.

(They know that we have fights in December. There we will see who they will fight against. For now, we will surpass what happened here. They will expect that they will face stronger fighters against them.)

“Dili gyud kami nagpili ato. Ang WBO gyud nagpili sa mga kontra kay dili man sila mosugot nga dili quality fights. Di ba moingon mana ang uban nga mamili mi og kontra sa among boxers? Kami wala jud mi nakapamili sila gyud naghatag. Gidawat namo kay ato-a man jud i-promote,” he said.

(We did not choose whom to fight against. The WBO chose our opponent because they would not agree not having quality fights. Some would say that we chose the opponents of our boxers? For us, we don’t have the luxury to choose, they chose and gave us the opponents. We accepted it because we would promote this.)

Podot also said that Vitor’s title defense was already set either in December of early next year.

Battle of undefeated

The 25-year-old Suganob, improved his unbeaten record to 12 wins with 4 knockouts after outclassing Indonesian toughie Andika “D’Golden Boy” Hae.

All three judges scored the bout, 100-89, in the lopsided 10-rounder bout in the co-main event. Andika was knocked down in the fourth round.

Andika suffered his first loss with 19 wins, 10 knockouts, and 1 draw.

Suganob dominated the entire bout, displaying accurate combinations to the head and body, but the Indonesian was just too tough to knock down until the fourth round.

Suganob landed a counter right straight that downed Andika, but the latter got back on his feet and continued fighting.

PMI boxers sweep undercard

All nine undercard bouts were won by PMI Bohol Boxing Stable pugs with Castino and Amparo leading them with convincing victories.

Castino beats Alan Alberca via majority decision in their 10-rounder bout, while Amparo also earned a unanimous decision win against Ariston Aton.

Shane Gentallan won by technical decision against Jovani Casin. Cherwellan Cantel won by first round TKO versus Carlos Agustin, while Arnel Tinampay beat Jhun Ryan Quimbo by unanimous decision. Jason Tinampay defeated Dava Barlas via a KO, while Pablito Balidio edged Justine Digamo by majority decision. Gerwin Asilo beats Ernesto Camiguing by unanimous decision. Daniel Nicolas scored a TKO versus Jerry Pabila, while Kim Lindog won by unanimous decision versus Glen Antaran in the curtain opener.

On the other hand, Villamor Boxing Gym’s Christian Balunan scored a technical knockout win against Ronald Ewican.

