PH women’s volleyball team finishes sixth

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Women’s National Volleyball Team settled for sixth place in the AVC Cup for Women after losing to Chinese-Taipei, 26-28, 21-25, 21-25, on Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Philsports Arena in Manila.

With three victories, the sixth-place finish for the Philippines is its best-ever in a continental competition since a fifth-place in the 3rd Asian Championship in Fukuoka, Japan in 1983.

“Actually, the three wins is a blessing,” said coach Sherwin Meneses.

“Three wins is history. We are very thankful for the players who sacrificed because the games are played everyday.”

The Philippines won two pool matches against Iran and South Korea, and edged Australia in last Sunday’s first classification game, easily surpassing the country’s ninth place run in the 2018 edition in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

“The team familiarity and chemistry is important in a tournament like this,” said Meneses.

Ced Domingo came through with 12 points, while Michele Gumabao had two blocks for a nine-point outing. Jema Galanza had eight kills, Jeanette Panaga also had eight points, including three blocks, while Tots Carlos tallied seven points.

Chang Li-Wen, who scored nine of the match-best 18 points in the third set, praised the Philippines for giving her team stiff challenge before capturing fifth place.

Meanwhile, Iran swept Australia, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22, to settle for seventh place in the tournament.

