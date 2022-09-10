Tricycle driver loses leg, 10 others injured in 3-vehicle smashup in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A tricycle driver reportedly lost his left leg while 10 others were injured in a multi-vehicle smashup along P. Rodriguez Street, in front of the Lapu-Lapu City Central Elementary School this Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022,

In a social media post, Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said two of the injured individuals suffered bone fractures. The eight others had head injuries and contusions.

Bañacia said the accident happened at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday and involved a sedan, a tricycle, and a passenger multicab.

The injured were brought to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital and a private hospital in the city for immediate medical care.

Bañacia added that the incident happened after the sedan allegedly collided head-on with a tricycle and passenger multicab. He added that the city’s traffic investigators continue to investigate the cause.

He failed to give additional information about the driver who lost a leg as of this posting.

“Traffic investigators are conducting further investigation to check if the driver of the sedan was asleep causing him to counterflow and collide head-on with the other two vehicles,” Bañacia stated in his social media post.

READ:

E-bike driver, passenger killed in vehicular accident in Cebu City