5 Lapu traffic enforcers yield positive results in confirmatory test

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Five of the six traffic enforcers from the Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS), who earlier tested positive in a drug test on August 1, 2022, also yielded positive results in the confirmatory test.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), after they received the result of the confirmatory test on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Lao said that the five traffic enforcers were found to be positive of using shabu, while one had negative results.

“We found out that of the six, five ang na-confirm positive for using Methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, nag-positive,” Lao said.

Lao said that the six were already temporarily terminated from their work, pending the result of the confirmatory test.

He added that he already informed the Human Resources Department of the results, wherein those who tested positive will be terminated permanently.

Lao also invited the five traffic enforcers to enroll in the drug rehabilitation program of CLOSAP, which will last for three months.

“Pero ako silang giingnan nga it’s not an assurance sa inyong pag-report nga makabalik mo,” he added.

Meanwhile, the traffic enforcer who tested negative on the confirmatory test will be reinstated, Lao said.

He said that the traffic enforcer has already explained to him that he was taking some medicines when the drug test was conducted, which might be the reason why he yielded a positive result.

CLOSAP tested 59 traffic enforcers when the drug test was initiated on August 1. /rcg

