E-bike driver, passenger killed in vehicular accident in Cebu City



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 61-year-old e-bike driver and his 68-year-old rider died in an early morning vehicular accident involving two other vans on Monday, August 1, 2022, along M.J Cuenco Avenue, Corner T. Padilla Street in Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City.

Police Major Efren Diaz Jr., chief of Parian Police Station, identified the victim as Generoso Paca, 61, the e-bike driver, a resident of Barangay Ermita Proper, Cebu City. Paca was brought to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival by an attending physician.

Another person injured from the accident was the e-bike passenger Felipa Maurin, 68, a resident of Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City. She was initially declared injured in the accident. However, past 3 p.m. on Monday, police received information that she also passed away in a hospital in Cebu City.

Police is expected to file a complaint of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injuries, and multiple damage to property against Alberto Anadon, 47, who was driving the van registered under the name of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.

Anadon is currently detained at the detention facility of Parian Police Station pending filing of appropriate charges against him.

Diaz said the family of Paca is determined to file a complaint against the suspect. He added that they are still waiting for the relatives of Maurin to do the same for now.

Regardless, Diaz said that the police will serve as the complainant against the suspect.

Quoting initial outcome of the investigation, Diaz said that Anadon, who was traversing M.J Cuenco Avenue southbound, collided with the e-bike driver which was on the opposite lane and preparing to make a left to towards T. Padilla.

Diaz said Anadon encroached the opposite lane, causing him to hit the e-bike. Due to the impact, the e-bike also hit another commercial van driven by Argue Completado, 39, of Tabogon town.

“Based on our investigation, the suspect went to the other lane. It can be seen on the sketch report that he encroached the opposite lane. According to the driver [Anadon], the traffic light was green, so he didn’t stop,” Diaz said.

Meanwhile, Diaz also reminds e-bike drivers to avoid traversing the national road as they are not allowed to do so.

“E-bikes are not allowed on highways. They are supposed to operate within the barangay streets only,” he said.

He also reminded all motorists to driver carefully and obey traffic rules at all times.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu City DPS to extend help to family of motorcycle rider killed in accident

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy