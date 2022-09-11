DSWD-7: Nearly 3,000 Pantawid-monitored kids back in school

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has recorded 2,993 pantawid-monitored children who returned to school based on their July to November 2021 monitoring.

Nelani Sanico, Gender and Development (GAD) focal person of DSWD-7, said that this was out of the 16,960 pantawid-monitored children that were not attending school, since the start of their “Bata Balik Eskwela Campaign” in 2019.

The Pantawid Pamilya’s Bata Balik Eskwela campaign aims to remind the children beneficiaries to enroll back in school so that they will fully utilize the program’s benefits.

This campaign also seeks to inculcate in the minds of the children the importance and value of education in their lives and future.

Sanico said that among the reasons for a pantawid-monitored child to no longer attend school was due to child labor, teenage pregnancy, gender based-related reasons such as abuse, among others.

“Aside from that, kining sayo nga naminyo, both ang lalake ug babaye nagminyoay. So usa pod ni sa reason nganong dili na sila ganahan mo-eskwela,” Sanico said.

(Aside from that, this kids, who got married early, both the girl or the boy, who got married early. So that is one of the reasons that they do not want to go to school.)

Sanico urged the parents of these children to encourage them to return to school for this was their responsibility in observing the right of a child to proper education.

She said that their city and municipal link were already conducting case management and home visits to pantawid-monitored children who were no longer attending school to identify and address their needs appropriately.

“Ang atong major partners sa implementation ani are the LGUs, DepEd. Naa pay daghang NGOs niini nga ni-volunteer gyud sa pagtabang,” she added.

(Our major partner for our implementation are the LGUs, DepEd. There are also many NGOs who volunteered to help.)

Pantawid-monitored children are required to comply with the 85 percent attendance to school as part of the conditions in the program.

Catherine Trapsi, case manager of DSWD-7, said that not complying with the conditions could be a ground for a 4Ps beneficiary to exit the program.

“Posible po yan, pero hindi naman po basta-basta dahil gusto nga natin nga maibalik sila sa eskwela at makapagpadayon ng pag-aaral. Kaya ang ginagawa natin sa kanila is talagang pusposan na case management, pag-enganyo, lahat ng istrathiya na kailangan nating gawin para maibalik sila sa eskwela,” Trapsi said.

(It is possible, but we just cannot let them go because we want the children to be back to school and continue their schooling. So what we are doing is really focusing on case management, encouraging them, all the strategies we need to do to bring them back to school.)

A pantawid-monitored child, who is enrolled in elementary will receive a monthly grant of P300; P500 for high school; and P750 for senior high school.

