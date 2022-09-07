DSWD-7 releases over P21 million in educational assistance last Sept. 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) provided educational assistance to a total of 7,665 students during its third payout last September 3, 2022.

In a statement, the agency said it released a total amount of P21,567,000 last Saturday.

The beneficiaries include 1,820 elementary students; 1,390 junior high school students; 853 senior high school, and 3,602 college or vocational students.

As of now, the agency has served 15,383 students and released a total of P41,414,000 during the August 20, 27, and September 3 payout.

This assistance is given to students in crisis whose families are not beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or those who are not enjoying other government or private scholarship grants, for their school supplies, projects, allowance, and other school fees.

Among those who received the educational assistance is Elsie Dinoy, a mother of two students, aged 11 and 8, from Cordova, Cebu.

In a statement, she said, she would use the educational assistance to buy uniforms and school supplies for her children.

DSWD-7 director Shalaine Marie Lucero said that only those who received a text or email confirmation will be accommodated in the payouts. “Strictly no walk-ins. Online registration has been implemented for the field office to manage the influx of applications. Those successfully registered will receive a text or email confirmation. However, they still have to go through the assessment process,” she said. For those who were not able to register, DSWD-7 said it will announce the date of the reopening of the link for online registration. Areas not covered on the specific date of payout, the schedules, and venues will be announced in the succeeding days prior to payout. Clients must also ensure documents are complete and bring two photocopies of every requirement.

