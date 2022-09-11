Lusaran water facility to start supplying in uptown Cebu City on Sept. 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lusaran bulk water project in Cebu City will start operating and supplying water in uptown villages this September 18, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) said.

MCWD, in a statement, said that water from the Lusaran facility would begin to flow to Barangay Busay on September 18, albeit two weeks later than their original target date of September 4.

A simple ceremony is also expected to mark the completion of the P1.1-billion project, which has the capacity to provide 15,000 cubic meters of water per day.

In the meantime, construction of the water reservoirs, tanks, and installation of transmission lines that will connect the Lusaran Bulk Water facility to consumers in Barangays Apas, Busay, and Lahug was still ongoing, MCWD added.

MCWD executives led by its chairperson, lawyer Jose Daluz III, conducted a site inspection on Thursday, September 8 to check on their progress.

“Since the construction of the tanks is not yet completed, water will be directly injected into MCWD’s existing distribution lines,” the water district said.

Construction for the Lusaran bulk water project began in 2021. It taps water from the Lusaran River in Brgy. Lusaran, a hinterland village in Cebu City.

“The completion of the Lusaran project also means that the water district can start serving at least nine mountain barangays in Cebu City that do not have access to MCWD water yet,” MCWD added.

/dbs