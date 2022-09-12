Baby Green Lancers outlast Baby Webmasters in Cesafi Pre-Season tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers narrowly escaped the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 59-57, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Pre-Season Juniors Division Tournament on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Don Celestino Martinez Sr. in Bogo City, north Cebu.

The victory gave more reasons for other teams to keep their eyes peeled for the UV Baby Green Lancers in the upcoming Cesafi return in November after their thrilling victory against the Baby Webmasters last Sunday.

In the other game, the Cesafi juniors division many-time champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles also pulled off a grinding victory against the City of Bogo Science of Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers, 58-53.

The UV Baby Green Lancers and the Magis Eagles are now identical at 2-0 in the team standings and improved their chances for the title contention of this mini tournament organized by the City of Bogo.

During the game, UV Baby Green Lancers was behind in most part of the game.

However, Ryan Sinoy led UV’s huge comeback in the final period, by converting UC’s turnovers into crucial baskets.

They erased the Baby Webmasters double-digit lead by pouring a 10-0 scoring blitz to tie the game at 48-all midway in the final period.

Franco Gabunada and Nathan De la Torre then scored back-to-back baskets that put UV on a 4-point advantage, its biggest lead of the game, 52-48, still with 1:42 left in the game.

UV Baby Green Lancers managed to keep a precarious lead with timely baskets by Sinoy and Jordwyn Ampong keeping the Baby Webmasters at bay.

UC’s last hope to reverse the outcome of the game was at the final 11 seconds after Allan Ray Gako nailed a catch-and-shoot triple that pulled UC within a one-point deficit, 57-58.

However, time wasn’t on their side, the Baby Webmasters were forced to commit fouls to prolong the game, giving Benedict Paca of UV a chance to score free throws with eight seconds left, as UV held on until the final sound of the buzzer.

Sinoy scored 14 points to lead UV Baby Green Lancers, while Gabunada chipped in 11 markers. Gako topscored UC Baby Webmasters with 14 points as well, while Glenn Contado and John Rick Cometa both scored 10 points.

Meanwhile, the Magis Eagles’ Jarred Bahay led his team’s come-from-behind win against the Trailblazers with 17 points, while Michael Asoro had 11 points. Simon Maghinay led the losing squad with 17 ppoints and Dale Otero chipping 14 markers.

