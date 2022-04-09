UV Green Lancers raring to go, compete again in Cesafi

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are ready to dive into action in the much-awaited return of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) after two-years of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The upcoming Cesafi season is scheduled to start on April 23, 2022 featuring various sports that will be competed in the following weeks.

According to UV’s athletic director, Chris Mejarito, the Green Lancers are raring to get into action as they’re going to compete in 10 sporting events in Cesafi.

The Green Lancers will compete in the basketball 3-point shootout, karate-do, scrabble, chess, E-sports (Mobile Legends), taekwondo, beach volleyball, table tennis, lawn tennis, and badminton. They are going to join the Miss Cesafi as well.

“We already submitted our project management framework to our university admin, (we are) all ready for our participation in Cesafi despite the limited time of preparation from our athletes due to the pandemic,” said Mejarito.

“During the lockdown, we instructed our coaches and athletes to practice at their respective places and homes, but for the past few weeks, we’re able to train face-to-face, like our karate-do and taekwondo at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).”

Mejarito also mentioned that the Green Lancers’ basketball gymnasium in downtown Cebu City is not available until next week for use due to the ongoing repair from the damage it sustained from Typhoon Odette.

“We’re doing our very best to let our student athletes to participate in Cesafi, our management and admin remained very supportive to our athletes for Cesafi despite the challenges we’ve gone through because of the pandemic,” added Mejarito.

Mejarito thanked UV’s athletes and coaches, who were very resourceful in finding ways to keep themselves fit during the lockdown.

He said that they had been regularly training at home through various virtual platforms just to make sure they would be ready for the return of Cesafi and other athletic meets.

“It’s very challenging because we’re not seeing our athletes unlike before that they’re obliged to go in school to practice. But we’re very flexible enough to find ways to train,” he said.

“The other challenging part is the budget. Our athletes’ parents don’t have enough financial support for their children aside from the tuition they need to pay,” said Mejarito.

He also pointed out that one of the Green Lancers’ driving force joining the Cesafi amid the Covid-19 pandemic was their passion in sports.

UV is widely known in Cesafi as one of its basketball powerhouses. It’s also one of the most dominant teams in scrabble, lawn tennis, and beach volleyball, making them one of the schools to be reckoned with in the return of Cesafi.

“What is happening now, it’s all about our passion in sports and the eagerness of the athletes to play and to be in the sporting arena after a long time of inactivity,” said Mejarito.

