Plan to build P90B Cordova-Bohol bridge welcomed

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan welcomes the plan of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) to construct a bridge which will connect Cordova in Cebu to Bohol.

The proposed bridge will connect Mactan Island to Olango Island, then a viaduct at Banacon Island, which will then connect to Getafe, Bohol.

The project will cost around P90 billion.

“Well, it’s a good development for that. It’s advantageous for Lapu-Lapu if they will pass to Olango,” Chan said.

Chan said that this would help boost the tourism industry in Olango, since tourists can easily access the island.

“Maayo na. Makaayo na sa atong turista nga dali ra kaayo nga moadto ta og Olango island. Pwede ra ta magdala og sakyanan,” he added.

(That is a good. That will be good to our toursts because it will be easier to go to Olango Island. We can just bring a vehicle.)

Chan said that they already had an initial talk with the proponent regarding the plan.

The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEx) is the P30-billion project of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) and is the toll road project outside Luzon.

The 8.5-kilometer bridge links Cebu City to the Municipality of Cordova, which began commercial operations on April 30, 2022.

CCLEX can accommodate about 50,000 vehicles per day.

RELATED STORIES

Bohol folk worry over stability of aging bridges

Motorcycles can pass through 3rd Cebu-Mactan bridge starting July 1 — CCLEC

CCLEX to implement full electronic toll payments starting October

CCLEX patrol crew may now start issuing traffic violation tickets

CCLEX hastens post-COVID growth, recovery of Central Visayas region—study

Panay-Guimaras-Negros bridge may start soon, says Iloilo mayor

Panay-Guimaras-Negros bridge pre-construction work loan agreement OK’d

/dbs