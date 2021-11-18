Face-to-face games soon in Cesafi – exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano student athletes might be seen in face-to-face action again as the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) is planning for a possible resumption in 2022.

Cesafi Commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy Jr. told CDN Digital that they really wanted to motivate and give hope to their athletes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that was why he was planning to meet with the athletic directors of the Cesafi member schools this month.

“We cannot provide further details about the resumption of the Cesafi games but, I’m planning to meet with the athletic directors. Since face-to-face classes will soon return, we are also hopeful that we can also have face-to-face sports events for our athletes next year,” said Tiukinhoy.

However, Tiukinhoy didn’t divulge further information since he had yet to meet with the 11 athletic directors of Cesafi’s member schools very soon.

Cesafi, Cebu’s premier inter-school sports league decided to cancel its 2020 and 2021 season due to the threat of COVID-19.

But with the start of the vaccination roll-out for minors in the country, many are asking if contact sports are already allowed.

Last January, Cesafi headed by Tiukinhoy decided to ‘wait and see’ if there’s progress with the current situation.

However, in the third quarter this year, there was a resurgence of COVID-19 positivity rate due to the highly-infectious Delta variant.

The last time Cebuano student-athletes have seen action in Cesafi was in 2019. It was when the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras, who captured the men’s basketball title.

